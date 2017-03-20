Goodspeed Musicals and Cleveland Public Library Home to Rare Collection of Live Musical Recordings

A rare collection of complete live recordings of classic American musical theater is now available at two major venues: Goodspeed Musicals ' Scherer Library of Musical Theatre in East Haddam, Connecticut, and Cleveland Public Library in Cleveland, Ohio. The collection comprises recordings of more than 100 musicals, operas and operettas mounted between 1954 and 1965 by the late John L. Price Jr., founder and producer of Musicarnival, the tent theater-in-the-round that he operated for 22 years in suburban Cleveland and for seven years in a satellite theater in West Palm Beach , Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.