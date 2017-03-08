Fourth man charged in Cleveland bar robbery that ended in beloved bartender's death
A fourth man is charged in connection with a robbery at a West Side bar that ended with a beloved bartender shot to death. Garry Lake Jr., 21, is charged with aggravated robbery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|jersey city
|20,887
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|15 hr
|Mother of 5
|122
|Pete Digravio 1968 slaying (Oct '12)
|Mar 4
|Anthony
|17
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|Feb 27
|Angela Love
|24
|Challenge Anyone?
|Feb 21
|Phil
|4
|Woman charged for 2006 murder (Jul '12)
|Feb 20
|Cyber
|72
|FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09)
|Feb 14
|William brown
|79
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC