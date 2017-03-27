Former East Cleveland cop accused of ...

Former East Cleveland cop accused of assaulting prisoner charged with threatening victim

14 hrs ago Read more: The Plain Dealer

A warrant was issued after a grand jury charged former East Cleveland police officer Denayne Davidson-Dixon with obstructing justice and intimidation of a crime victim. CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A former East Cleveland police officer charged with driving a prisoner to a park and beating him faces A warrant was issued Tuesday after a grand jury charged Denayne Davidson-Dixon with two counts each of obstructing justice and intimidation of a crime victim.

