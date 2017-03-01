Former Cleveland Municipal Court offi...

Former Cleveland Municipal Court official charged with deleting records of his traffic case

8 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

A former longtime Cleveland Municipal Court official has been indicted on felony charges after prosecutors say he deleted records in his own traffic case in 2014. Brian Mahon, 55, of Medina used his position as a collections administrator in the Clerk of Courts office to enter the computer system and wipe clean the record of a judge's order for him to pay court costs for running a stop sign in Cleveland, according to court records.

