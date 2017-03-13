First look: New York-style 'beauty bar' opens in downtown Cleveland
Official stats don't tell the entire story. Sometimes, a bit of anecdotal observation by someone who wants to make something happen is more indicative of downtown Cleveland's turnaround.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opportunity for Women Entrepreneurs
|3 hr
|slvaselaney
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Vato Loco
|20,918
|Lebron grow up
|Tue
|Ike
|7
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Mar 13
|Granny
|123
|skanky strip bars (Jan '09)
|Mar 12
|Backwards
|16
|Deana Chandler is missing?
|Mar 11
|Ike
|1
|Pete Digravio 1968 slaying (Oct '12)
|Mar 4
|Anthony
|17
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC