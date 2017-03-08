Fencers lunge into Cleveland for March North American Cup
More than 1,600 top fencers from throughout the United States and Canada -- plus their coaches, families and support troops -- are making points in Cleveland all weekend at USA Fencing's March North American Cup. The competition at the Huntington Convention Center downtown primarily features athletes age 14 and under -- but because divisions are classified by ability rather than age, "you can have a 50-year-old competing against a 15-year-old.
