Fencers lunge into Cleveland for March North American Cup

More than 1,600 top fencers from throughout the United States and Canada -- plus their coaches, families and support troops -- are making points in Cleveland all weekend at USA Fencing's March North American Cup. The competition at the Huntington Convention Center downtown primarily features athletes age 14 and under -- but because divisions are classified by ability rather than age, "you can have a 50-year-old competing against a 15-year-old.

