Federal rating system is flawed, nurs...

Federal rating system is flawed, nursing homes say: A Critical Choice

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

The federal government's Nursing Home Compare system is the only way to evaluate nursing homes nationally, but there's a lively debate over whether it's good enough for families to rely on. Critics, including administrators of some of the lowest-rated nursing homes in Northeast Ohio, say the system is flawed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Big Dick 20,926
allah Mar 17 oodoo 1
Opportunity for Women Entrepreneurs Mar 16 slvaselaney 1
Lebron grow up Mar 14 Ike 7
News Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13) Mar 13 Granny 123
skanky strip bars (Jan '09) Mar 12 Backwards 16
Deana Chandler is missing? Mar 11 Ike 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,114 • Total comments across all topics: 279,670,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC