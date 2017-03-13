Federal rating system is flawed, nursing homes say: A Critical Choice
The federal government's Nursing Home Compare system is the only way to evaluate nursing homes nationally, but there's a lively debate over whether it's good enough for families to rely on. Critics, including administrators of some of the lowest-rated nursing homes in Northeast Ohio, say the system is flawed.
