Ex-fugitive found hiding under toddler's bed gets 21 years for Cleveland killing

A Cleveland man has been sentenced to spend the next 21 years in prison after he admitted killing a friend of his ex-girlfriend last summer. Jonathan Vargas, 28, of Puerto Rico pleaded guilty Monday to voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and aggravated burglary in the Aug. 15 slaying of Julio Perez at his ex-girlfriend's house on Lawn Avenue in Cleveland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.