Ex-fugitive found hiding under toddler's bed gets 21 years for Cleveland killing
A Cleveland man has been sentenced to spend the next 21 years in prison after he admitted killing a friend of his ex-girlfriend last summer. Jonathan Vargas, 28, of Puerto Rico pleaded guilty Monday to voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and aggravated burglary in the Aug. 15 slaying of Julio Perez at his ex-girlfriend's house on Lawn Avenue in Cleveland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|6 hr
|mrdonut
|1,146
|Help
|13 hr
|Needsome
|9
|Going to Myrtle beach?
|Mar 26
|Speed limit 70
|1
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|Mar 25
|John Fiore
|25
|Review: Allen Studios (Aug '08)
|Mar 20
|Sunny94
|49
|allah
|Mar 17
|oodoo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC