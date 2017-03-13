Economic inequality in criminal justice system is topic of cleveland.com, ideastream forum

The adverse impact of fines, fees and bail on poor defendants in our criminal justice system is the topic of an upcoming forum hosted by cleveland.com, WVIZ/PBS ideastream and 90.3 WCPN. Cleveland Connects: Justice For All, is scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. on April 3 at the ideastream studios, 1375 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland.

