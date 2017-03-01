East Cleveland officer fired, under criminal investigation for traffic stop conduct
An East Cleveland police officer was fired Friday after officials launched a criminal investigation into his conduct during a traffic stop, officials said. Kenneth Bolton Jr. remains under investigation by the department and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, East Cleveland Commander Scott Gardner said.
