East Cleveland man freed from prison after murder conviction dismissed sues city,...
An East Cleveland man who spent two decades in prison for a murder conviction that was later overturned has filed a lawsuit against the detectives and prosecutors who handled his case. Eugene Johnson, Laurese Glover and Derrick Wheatt maintained their innocence after being convicted in the 1995 killing of Clifton Hudson.
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
