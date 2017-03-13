Donald Trump's budget could harm job training in Cleveland area
A substantial portion of the $2.6 billion cut the president is proposing to the Labor Department budget involves job training programs. The programs that would be affected often focus on improving the skills of workers - ranging from teens to those 55 and older - in an economy that increasingly demands them.
