Developers want to demolish a large piece of Cleveland's former downtown YMCA
Cleveland's central YMCA survived the Great Depression, near-closure in the early 1990s and a series of renovations and expansions in between. Now a large chunk of the historic complex is on the chopping block, though, after the sale of the property to private developers and the downtown Y's departure for new digs.
