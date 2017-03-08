Debris from shooting grazes 1-year-old Cleveland girl
A 1-year-old Cleveland girl suffered a superficial scratch from flying debris after she was almost struck by a bullet while lying in bed inside her home. One of several bullets that ripped through the house flew within inches of the child as she lay in bed next to her grandmother, according to a Cleveland police report.
