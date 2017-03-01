DayWithoutAWoman planned for March 8, rally starts at Cleveland's FREE stamp

Organizers of the Women's March that drew 15,000 women to Downtown Cleveland on Jan. 21 are encouraging women to take the day off from work on Wednesday, March 8, in support of International Women's Day and a #DayWithoutAWoman, a one-day demonstration of economic solidarity. The Cleveland rally starts at 4:30 p.m. at the FREE stamp in Willard Park next to Cleveland City Hall.

