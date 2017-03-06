Daryl Hall & John Oates and Tears for...

Daryl Hall & John Oates and Tears for Fears coming to ClevelandRock...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, Daryl Hall & John Oates, are partnering with international multi-platinum selling band, Tears For Fears, for a 29-city North American tour that will visit Quicken Loans Arena in ClevelandH on Saturday, May 20. The tour will kick off on Thursday, May 4 in Tulsa, Okla., at the BOK Center and will include stops in Chicago, Nashville, Miami, New York, Dallas, Toronto, Denver, Las Vegas and more, before wrapping up in Los Angeles at the STAPLES Center at the end of July. The summer arena tour will also feature a special acoustic performance by opening act, Allen Stone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 18 hr Now_What- 20,876
Pete Digravio 1968 slaying (Oct '12) Mar 4 Anthony 17
News Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10) Feb 27 Angela Love 24
Challenge Anyone? Feb 21 Phil 4
News Woman charged for 2006 murder (Jul '12) Feb 20 Cyber 72
FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09) Feb 14 William brown 79
Planning to visit Feb 11 Denise 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,322 • Total comments across all topics: 279,373,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC