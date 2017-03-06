Daryl Hall & John Oates and Tears for Fears coming to ClevelandRock...

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, Daryl Hall & John Oates, are partnering with international multi-platinum selling band, Tears For Fears, for a 29-city North American tour that will visit Quicken Loans Arena in ClevelandH on Saturday, May 20. The tour will kick off on Thursday, May 4 in Tulsa, Okla., at the BOK Center and will include stops in Chicago, Nashville, Miami, New York, Dallas, Toronto, Denver, Las Vegas and more, before wrapping up in Los Angeles at the STAPLES Center at the end of July. The summer arena tour will also feature a special acoustic performance by opening act, Allen Stone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.