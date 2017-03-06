Daryl Hall & John Oates and Tears for Fears coming to ClevelandRock...
Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, Daryl Hall & John Oates, are partnering with international multi-platinum selling band, Tears For Fears, for a 29-city North American tour that will visit Quicken Loans Arena in ClevelandH on Saturday, May 20. The tour will kick off on Thursday, May 4 in Tulsa, Okla., at the BOK Center and will include stops in Chicago, Nashville, Miami, New York, Dallas, Toronto, Denver, Las Vegas and more, before wrapping up in Los Angeles at the STAPLES Center at the end of July. The summer arena tour will also feature a special acoustic performance by opening act, Allen Stone.
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|Now_What-
|20,876
|Pete Digravio 1968 slaying (Oct '12)
|Mar 4
|Anthony
|17
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|Feb 27
|Angela Love
|24
|Challenge Anyone?
|Feb 21
|Phil
|4
|Woman charged for 2006 murder (Jul '12)
|Feb 20
|Cyber
|72
|FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09)
|Feb 14
|William brown
|79
|Planning to visit
|Feb 11
|Denise
|1
