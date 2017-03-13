Cuyahoga County corrections officer brought heroin to jail for accused rapist, court...
A Cuyahoga County corrections officer is accused of trying to smuggle heroin and pills into the county jail for an accused rapist, court records say. His bond is set at $250,000, according to court records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opportunity for Women Entrepreneurs
|3 hr
|slvaselaney
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Vato Loco
|20,918
|Lebron grow up
|Tue
|Ike
|7
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Mar 13
|Granny
|123
|skanky strip bars (Jan '09)
|Mar 12
|Backwards
|16
|Deana Chandler is missing?
|Mar 11
|Ike
|1
|Pete Digravio 1968 slaying (Oct '12)
|Mar 4
|Anthony
|17
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC