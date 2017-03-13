Cuyahoga County corrections officer b...

Cuyahoga County corrections officer brought heroin to jail for accused rapist, court...

2 hrs ago

A Cuyahoga County corrections officer is accused of trying to smuggle heroin and pills into the county jail for an accused rapist, court records say. His bond is set at $250,000, according to court records.

