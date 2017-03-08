Cuyahoga County and Cleveland are Ste...

Cuyahoga County and Cleveland are Stepping Up Narcan Distribution

13 hrs ago Read more: WKSU-FM Kent

Health and safety officials in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County hope expanded use of the heroin overdose antidote Narcan will save more lives. Cleveland EMS Commissioner Nichole Carlton says in the next month, all Cleveland police officers will be trained to administer Narcan.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Cuyahoga County was issued at March 12 at 4:04AM EDT

Cleveland, OH

