Cuyahoga-County 47 mins ago 6:34 p.m.Cleveland Fire hoping to add more women to the force
WKYC Channel 3's Jasmine Monroe questioned why this gender gap exists, and what's being done to fix it. Now their down to four women and they are all expected to retire within the next few years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Terrance
|20,919
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|Mar 20
|mrdonut
|1,142
|Review: Allen Studios (Aug '08)
|Mar 20
|Sunny94
|49
|allah
|Mar 17
|oodoo
|1
|Opportunity for Women Entrepreneurs
|Mar 16
|slvaselaney
|1
|Lebron grow up
|Mar 14
|Ike
|7
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Mar 13
|Granny
|123
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC