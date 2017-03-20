Cuyahoga-County 44 mins ago 1:58 p.m.Man pleads not guilty to more charges in Ohio trooper death
A driver suspected of fatally hitting a state trooper along a Cleveland interstate has pleaded not guilty to additional charges that could bring a tougher sentence if he's convicted. Thirty-seven-year-old Joshua Gaspar, of Columbia Station, remained free on $500,000 bond after his court appearance Monday.
