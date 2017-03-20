Cuyahoga-County 44 mins ago 1:58 p.m....

Cuyahoga-County 44 mins ago 1:58 p.m.Man pleads not guilty to more charges in Ohio trooper death

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

A driver suspected of fatally hitting a state trooper along a Cleveland interstate has pleaded not guilty to additional charges that could bring a tougher sentence if he's convicted. Thirty-seven-year-old Joshua Gaspar, of Columbia Station, remained free on $500,000 bond after his court appearance Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr bayonne nj 20,931
News The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08) 17 hr mrdonut 1,142
Review: Allen Studios (Aug '08) 19 hr Sunny94 49
allah Mar 17 oodoo 1
Opportunity for Women Entrepreneurs Mar 16 slvaselaney 1
Lebron grow up Mar 14 Ike 7
News Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13) Mar 13 Granny 123
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,912 • Total comments across all topics: 279,708,228

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC