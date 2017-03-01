Cops investigate armed robbery, tip j...

Cops investigate armed robbery, tip jar theft: Lakewood police blotter

Tip-jar bandit, Detroit Avenue: Police received a call from China Garden restaurant about 5 p.m. Feb. 27 that two men were together in the restaurant when one of the men grabbed a tip jar with about $10 inside and the pair headed west on Detroit. Officers searched the area but could not locate the suspects.

