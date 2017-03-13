Convention Center staying busy in 2017 Read Story Carly Flynn Morgan
You might have seen some strange characters in downtown Cleveland this weekend. Heroes, monsters, mythical creatures and their biggest fans gathered at the Huntington Convention Center for Wizard World Cleveland Comic Con.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
