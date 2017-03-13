Comedian Ian Bagg is at Hilarities, M...

Comedian Ian Bagg is at Hilarities, Melanie Comarcho at the Cleveland Improv

Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome the host of the Laugh Track column, a man who's blasting at full volume ... Mike McIntyre Thank you, Cleveland! USA Today reports that a woman on a flight in Australia was startled awake and burned when her battery-powered headphones burst into flames . Details are scarce, but I'm guessing she was on shuffle and the one 12-year-old Nickelback song on her playlist played longer than ten seconds, triggering the headphones' self-destruct feature.

