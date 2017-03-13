Comedian Ian Bagg is at Hilarities, Melanie Comarcho at the Cleveland Improv

Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome the host of the Laugh Track column, a man who's blasting at full volume ... Mike McIntyre Thank you, Cleveland! USA Today reports that a woman on a flight in Australia was startled awake and burned when her battery-powered headphones burst into flames . Details are scarce, but I'm guessing she was on shuffle and the one 12-year-old Nickelback song on her playlist played longer than ten seconds, triggering the headphones' self-destruct feature.

