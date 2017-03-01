Cleveland's Puncture The Silence to launch archive documenting stories of police violence
Members of Greater Cleveland's Puncture the Silence have teamed up with several community organizations and professional archivists to document local accounts of abuse at the hands of police. To that end, organizers launched A People's Archive of Police Violence in Cleveland and are inviting the public to share their stories at an April 8 gathering at the Martin Luther King Jr. branch of the Cleveland Public Library.
