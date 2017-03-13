Cleveland's Irish immigrants: A histo...

Cleveland's Irish immigrants: A history of Irish Town Bend

Read more: Cleveland.com

If you drive alongside the area by the Cuyahoga River and West 25th Street between Detroit and Columbus Roads, you won't see much beyond a clear view of the Cleveland skyline. But in the late 1800s and early 1900s, this area was home to thousands of Irish immigrant workers who labored the city's railways, harbors and canal.

Cleveland, OH

