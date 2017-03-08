Cleveland's best weekend brunches and breakfasts: Barrio
Tacos for breakfast? The ultimate hipster food trend has gone mainstream with small, local diners and fast food giants like Taco Bell serving them up. Barrio was one of the first establishments to bring the breakfast taco to Cleveland when it opened its Tremont restaurant in 2012.
