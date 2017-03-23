Cleveland woman who 'almost got away ...

Cleveland woman who 'almost got away with murder' gets life for killing husband with car

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

A Cleveland woman who killed her husband last year by repeatedly running over him with her SUV was sentenced Thursday to spend life in prison. Ashley Shutes, 33, will be eligible for parole for 15 years after being convicted of murder, aggravated vehicular homicide and felonious assault in the death of Ronrico Shutes .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr WPWW 20,924
News The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08) Mar 20 mrdonut 1,142
Review: Allen Studios (Aug '08) Mar 20 Sunny94 49
allah Mar 17 oodoo 1
Opportunity for Women Entrepreneurs Mar 16 slvaselaney 1
Lebron grow up Mar 14 Ike 7
News Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13) Mar 13 Granny 123
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,593 • Total comments across all topics: 279,770,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC