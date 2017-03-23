Cleveland woman who 'almost got away with murder' gets life for killing husband with car
A Cleveland woman who killed her husband last year by repeatedly running over him with her SUV was sentenced Thursday to spend life in prison. Ashley Shutes, 33, will be eligible for parole for 15 years after being convicted of murder, aggravated vehicular homicide and felonious assault in the death of Ronrico Shutes .
