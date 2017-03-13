Cleveland woman accused of burning ba...

Cleveland woman accused of burning backseat of police car

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

A woman arrested by Cleveland police slipped out of her handcuffs en route to jail and used a hidden lighter to burn the backseat of the cruiser, police say. She appeared for arraignment Saturday in Cleveland Municipal Court where a judge set her bond at $10,000 on the felony charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 min WPWW 20,896
Lebron grow up 7 hr Granny 5
News Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13) 7 hr Granny 123
skanky strip bars (Jan '09) Sun Backwards 16
Deana Chandler is missing? Mar 11 Ike 1
Pete Digravio 1968 slaying (Oct '12) Mar 4 Anthony 17
News Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10) Feb 27 Angela Love 24
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Cuyahoga County was issued at March 13 at 10:52PM EDT

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,242 • Total comments across all topics: 279,529,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC