Cleveland teens killed in weekend shootouts identified

14 hrs ago

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office released the names of two teenagers killed Sunday during a shootout in Cleveland's Kinsman neighborhood. The 17-year-olds from Cleveland were identified as Tyrone McClinton Jr. and Winston Lancaster, according to the medical examiner's office and Cleveland police Sgt.

