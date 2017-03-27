Cleveland teens killed in weekend shootouts identified
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office released the names of two teenagers killed Sunday during a shootout in Cleveland's Kinsman neighborhood. The 17-year-olds from Cleveland were identified as Tyrone McClinton Jr. and Winston Lancaster, according to the medical examiner's office and Cleveland police Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|19 hr
|mrdonut
|1,146
|Help
|Tue
|Needsome
|9
|Going to Myrtle beach?
|Mar 26
|Speed limit 70
|1
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|Mar 25
|John Fiore
|25
|Review: Allen Studios (Aug '08)
|Mar 20
|Sunny94
|49
|allah
|Mar 17
|oodoo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC