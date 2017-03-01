Cleveland teens charged with carrying out dozens of robberies in month-long spree

Three teenagers have been charged in connection with more than 20 robberies in just over a month across Cleveland. In this incident, an assailant the prosecutor's identified as a 14-year-old boy appears to use a gun to force a woman to the ground during a robbery at a dollar store on St. Clair Avenue on Jan. 19. CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Prosecutors have filed more than 100 charges in juvenile court against three teenagers accused of carrying out a month-long string of armed robberies and carjackings across Cleveland.

