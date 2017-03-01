Cleveland teen shot, killed while running from robber on city's East Side
A 15-year-old Cleveland boy was shot and killed Saturday evening while running from a man who had tried to rob him, police said. The teen was shot about 7:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of East 86th Street and Congress Court, one block north of Woodland Avenue in the city's Fairfax neighborhood, Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt.
