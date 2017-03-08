Cleveland teachers pass new contract ...

Cleveland teachers pass new contract killing most of merit pay plan

Cleveland teachers have accepted a new contract with the school district after months of heated negotiations, strike threats , a no-confidence vote for the district CEO and after rejecting an earlier proposed deal. About 86 percent of teachers backed the contract, with just 14 percent against it, according to Cleveland Teachers Union leadership.

