Cleveland taking applications for fire department jobs
The city announced Wednesday it will accept applications for positions in the fire department until April 15. Applicants also will be required to take an online test. Testing is will be done between April 1 and April 30. To complete an application and schedule a testing date and location, visit the City of Cleveland Online Job Application .
