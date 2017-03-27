Cleveland State University teacher identified as fatal shooting victim
A Cleveland State University adjunct professor was one of several victims of a series of weekend shootings on the city's East Side, a university spokesman confirmed Monday. David Wilder, 61, died Saturday after he was shot about 1:35 p.m. at East 89th Street and Woodland Avenue on the border of Cleveland's Kinsman and Fairfax neighborhoods.
