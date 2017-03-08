Cleveland schools edge closer to free college for every grad
The Cleveland school district has cleared the early hurdles toward a partnership with Say Yes to Education , a national program that offers intense support for students through high school and pays their tuition for college or trade school. Say Yes to Education says it has awarded $142 million in scholarships since 1987 to 6,000 students from a few schools in Philadelphia, Cambridge, Mass., Hartford, Conn., and New York City, as well as to all graduates of the Syracuse and Buffalo, NY, and Guilford County , N.C., districts.
