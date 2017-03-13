Cleveland says anti-panhandling laws should stay in effect while ACLU challenge is pending
The city of Cleveland says its ordinances limiting panhandling are necessary, and that a man suing the city should not be granted a reprieve from the laws while the case is pending. The city's motion, filed Thursday, says the laws were passed "to protect the public from aggressive solicitation that arises to the level of criminal activity and known hazards to health and safety on the City's busy sidewalks, busy public streets and highways."
