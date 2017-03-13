Cleveland rapper, former basketball s...

Cleveland rapper, former basketball standout sentenced in Cleveland Heights gang shooting

A Cleveland-based hip hop artist and a former high school basketball standout were among three members of a street gang sentenced Monday for a gang-related gunfight last year in Cleveland Heights. Common Pleas Judge Robert McClelland sentenced Crayshaun "Lil Cray" Bates and Xavier Eberhardt to the minimum of four years in prison, and Keith Griffin to two years of probation on attempted murder and participating in a criminal gang charges.

