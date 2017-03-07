Cleveland Public Theatre & Teatro Publico de Cleveland Present Labio de Liebre
Cleveland Public Theatre and Teatro Publico de Cleveland present the US premiere ofLabio de Liebre by playwright Fabio Rubiano Orjuela. The production is directed by Teatro Publico de Cleveland ensemble member Dante Fernando Larzabal and will be performed in Spanish, with English subtitles, by TPC ensemble members to run April 6 - 15, 2017 in CPT's historic Gordon Square Theatre.
