Cleveland Public Theatre & Teatro Pub...

Cleveland Public Theatre & Teatro Publico de Cleveland Present Labio de Liebre

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Cleveland Public Theatre and Teatro Publico de Cleveland present the US premiere ofLabio de Liebre by playwright Fabio Rubiano Orjuela. The production is directed by Teatro Publico de Cleveland ensemble member Dante Fernando Larzabal and will be performed in Spanish, with English subtitles, by TPC ensemble members to run April 6 - 15, 2017 in CPT's historic Gordon Square Theatre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Now_What- 20,876
Pete Digravio 1968 slaying (Oct '12) Mar 4 Anthony 17
News Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10) Feb 27 Angela Love 24
Challenge Anyone? Feb 21 Phil 4
News Woman charged for 2006 murder (Jul '12) Feb 20 Cyber 72
FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09) Feb 14 William brown 79
Planning to visit Feb 11 Denise 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Cuyahoga County was issued at March 08 at 9:11AM EST

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,092 • Total comments across all topics: 279,402,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC