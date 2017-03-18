Cleveland Public Theatre & Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Present Road to Hope
Cleveland Public Theatre is proud to announce ROAD TO HOPE at OUTHWAITE COMMUNITY HOMES, a free performing arts event celebrating hope, honoring Cleveland's leadership role in areas of social justice and equity, addressing modern day struggles for freedom and justice, and rejoicing in Outhwaite Homes' historical community center and its resident services - a prelude to Cleveland Public Theatre's fourth annual Station Hope celebration on April 29 at St. John's Episcopal Church, Cleveland's first authenticated Underground Railroad site. ROAD TO HOPE at OUTHWAITE HOMES is presented in a partnership with Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority and will feature theatre, spoken word, music and dance created by Northeast Ohio artists.
