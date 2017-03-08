Cleveland public housing officer pleads not guilty to sexual abuse of teen
A Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police officer and youth mentor pleaded not guilty Monday to sexually abusing a teenage boy and supplying alcohol to several other teenagers on a weekend trip. Common Pleas Judge Dick Ambrose ordered 26-year-old Christopher Collins , 26, held on $20,000 bond on charges including sexual battery, endangering children, obstructing official business and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lebron grow up
|1 hr
|Granny
|5
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|1 hr
|Granny
|123
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 hr
|jersey city
|20,895
|skanky strip bars (Jan '09)
|Sun
|Backwards
|16
|Deana Chandler is missing?
|Sat
|Ike
|1
|Pete Digravio 1968 slaying (Oct '12)
|Mar 4
|Anthony
|17
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|Feb 27
|Angela Love
|24
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC