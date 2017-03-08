Cleveland public housing officer plea...

Cleveland public housing officer pleads not guilty to sexual abuse of teen

7 hrs ago

A Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police officer and youth mentor pleaded not guilty Monday to sexually abusing a teenage boy and supplying alcohol to several other teenagers on a weekend trip. Common Pleas Judge Dick Ambrose ordered 26-year-old Christopher Collins , 26, held on $20,000 bond on charges including sexual battery, endangering children, obstructing official business and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

