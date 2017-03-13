Cleveland police will test use of body cameras at off-duty security gigs
The city of Cleveland plans to test out the use of body-worn cameras for police officers who work off-duty security details. The pilot program, the details of which are still being fleshed out, comes after the team monitoring the city's progress under a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department pointed out what it saw as flaws with the city's body camera policy.
