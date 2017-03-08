Cleveland police search for man with dementia
Earl Ragan, 88, was last seen at a house on the 9000 block of Grand Division Avenue, west of Turney Road near the city's border with Garfield Heights, Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said.
