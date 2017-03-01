Cleveland police, panhandler in longt...

Cleveland police, panhandler in longtime war of wills

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Marietta Times

Cleveland police and a persistent panhandler have been engaged in a war of wills for years at a homely west side intersection that appears to subside only during the man's stints in jail. Records reviewed by The Associated Press show 60-year-old David Spaulding has been cited more than 250 times for panhandling since 2013 with nearly all of the citations written by police at the intersection of West 25th Street and Wade Avenue in a neighborhood best known for where Ariel Castro once held three young women captive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr democrat 20,867
News Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10) Feb 27 Angela Love 24
Challenge Anyone? Feb 21 Phil 4
News Woman charged for 2006 murder (Jul '12) Feb 20 Cyber 72
FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09) Feb 14 William brown 79
Planning to visit Feb 11 Denise 1
Lebron grow up Feb 5 RuhTarrd 3
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,159 • Total comments across all topics: 279,297,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC