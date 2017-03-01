Cleveland police, panhandler in longtime war of wills

Cleveland police and a persistent panhandler have been engaged in a war of wills for years at a homely west side intersection that appears to subside only during the man's stints in jail. Records reviewed by The Associated Press show 60-year-old David Spaulding has been cited more than 250 times for panhandling since 2013 with nearly all of the citations written by police at the intersection of West 25th Street and Wade Avenue in a neighborhood best known for where Ariel Castro once held three young women captive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.