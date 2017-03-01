Cleveland police, panhandler in longtime war of wills
Cleveland police and a persistent panhandler have been engaged in a war of wills for years at a homely west side intersection that appears to subside only during the man's stints in jail. Records reviewed by The Associated Press show 60-year-old David Spaulding has been cited more than 250 times for panhandling since 2013 with nearly all of the citations written by police at the intersection of West 25th Street and Wade Avenue in a neighborhood best known for where Ariel Castro once held three young women captive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|democrat
|20,867
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|Feb 27
|Angela Love
|24
|Challenge Anyone?
|Feb 21
|Phil
|4
|Woman charged for 2006 murder (Jul '12)
|Feb 20
|Cyber
|72
|FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09)
|Feb 14
|William brown
|79
|Planning to visit
|Feb 11
|Denise
|1
|Lebron grow up
|Feb 5
|RuhTarrd
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC