Cleveland police officer pleads guilty to bar-fight cover-up
A veteran Cleveland police officer pleaded guilty Monday to covering up a security guard's role in a bar fight in the city's West Park neighborhood. Valerie Thompson, 51, struck a last-minute deal with assistant Cuyahoga County prosecutors the morning her trial was set to begin and pleaded guilty to tampering with records and attempted tampering with evidence, low-level felony charges that will likely see her avoid a prison sentence.
