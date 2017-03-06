Cleveland police officer accused of raping girlfriend resigns, bond lowered
A Cleveland police officer accused of attacking and raping his girlfriend has resigned from the police department and had his bond lowered on Monday. Griffin remained in jail on Monday and his bond was not posted as of 4 p.m. A judge ordered him to wear an electronic monitor and remain on house arrest.
