Cleveland police officer accused of raping girlfriend posts bond
Tommie Griffin III remains in a Cuyahoga County Jail, two days after a relative posted a $20,000 cash deposit as he awaits trial on rape, felonious, kidnapping, tampering with records, pandering obscenity and telephone harassment in the Jan. 14 attack. Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Maureen Clancy lowered his bond Feb. 23 from $250,000 cash to 10 percent of $200,000.
