Cleveland police chief thanks community for support after Officer David Fahey killed on...
Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams on Tuesday thanked the community for their support of the department after Officer David Fahey was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 90 in January. Williams said during a brief news conference that the department received thousands of letters of support from around Northeast Ohio.
