Cleveland Play House New Ground Theatre Festival features a musical...
The Cleveland Play House's annual celebration of new works kicks off its 12th year at the Allen Theatre complex May 11 with the New Ground Theatre Festival. Known for championing edgy art and emerging artists, New Ground runs through May 20 and has offerings for the whole family thanks to its anchor production, a stage adaptation of the body swapping pop culture classic "Freaky Friday," with music and lyrics from the Tony-Award winning team of Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Bayonne
|20,931
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|Mon
|mrdonut
|1,142
|Review: Allen Studios (Aug '08)
|Mon
|Sunny94
|49
|allah
|Mar 17
|oodoo
|1
|Opportunity for Women Entrepreneurs
|Mar 16
|slvaselaney
|1
|Lebron grow up
|Mar 14
|Ike
|7
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Mar 13
|Granny
|123
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC