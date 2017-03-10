Cleveland Play House New Ground Theat...

Cleveland Play House New Ground Theatre Festival features a musical...

The Cleveland Play House's annual celebration of new works kicks off its 12th year at the Allen Theatre complex May 11 with the New Ground Theatre Festival. Known for championing edgy art and emerging artists, New Ground runs through May 20 and has offerings for the whole family thanks to its anchor production, a stage adaptation of the body swapping pop culture classic "Freaky Friday," with music and lyrics from the Tony-Award winning team of Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey .

