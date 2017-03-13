Cleveland parks employee accused of pistol-whipping teen who took his gun, police say
Daubrawn Elmore, 29, is charged with felonious assault in a March 4 incident at a house on Drexel Avenue near East 105th Street, in the city's Glenville neighborhood, according to court records. A warrant was issued the same day for his arrest but Elmore is not in police custody, police said Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|mexico
|20,909
|allah
|10 hr
|oodoo
|1
|Opportunity for Women Entrepreneurs
|Thu
|slvaselaney
|1
|Lebron grow up
|Mar 14
|Ike
|7
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Mar 13
|Granny
|123
|skanky strip bars (Jan '09)
|Mar 12
|Backwards
|16
|Deana Chandler is missing?
|Mar 11
|Ike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC