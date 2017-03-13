Cleveland parks employee accused of p...

Cleveland parks employee accused of pistol-whipping teen who took his gun, police say

Daubrawn Elmore, 29, is charged with felonious assault in a March 4 incident at a house on Drexel Avenue near East 105th Street, in the city's Glenville neighborhood, according to court records. A warrant was issued the same day for his arrest but Elmore is not in police custody, police said Friday.

