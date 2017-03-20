Cleveland, Other Cities Challenge New State Wireless Law
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and Independence Mayor Anthony Togliatti walk into a news conference to announce the lawsuits. [Nick Castele / ideastream] Cities across Ohio are suing the state over new rules for installing wireless transmitters in public places, such as on top of streetlights.
